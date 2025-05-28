Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 122,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 24,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Silver Range Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.02.

About Silver Range Resources

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

