Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 7,434,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,437,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3,852.13.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($489.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Qualcomm Stock Turns South: 3 Entry Signals to Watch For
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.