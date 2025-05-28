Short Interest in Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Increases By 56,166.7%

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 56,166.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance

Shares of DHGAF stock remained flat at $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Domain Holdings Australia has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

