Short Interest in Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Increases By 56,166.7%

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 56,166.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
Shares of DHGAF stock remained flat at $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Domain Holdings Australia has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.
Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domain Holdings Australia
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- GameStop Buys Bitcoin: Smart Strategy or Big Mistake?
Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.