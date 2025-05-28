Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 210.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPHYF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
