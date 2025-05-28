Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Declines By 93.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the April 30th total of 830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Westhaven Gold
