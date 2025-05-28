Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Declines By 93.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the April 30th total of 830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

