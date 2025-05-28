Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 11,860.0% in May

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 11,860.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.3%

Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 69,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,067. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Featured Articles

