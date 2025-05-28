The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 1003130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.46).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Monday, March 24th.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.78. The firm has a market cap of £55.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current year.

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Christopher Lee bought 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £99,900 ($135,000.00). Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

