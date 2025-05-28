WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 543,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 672,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of WonderFi Technologies to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get WonderFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WonderFi Technologies

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

(Get Free Report)

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.