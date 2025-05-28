WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDFGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 543,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 672,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of WonderFi Technologies to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

