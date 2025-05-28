Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $550,200.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,299.78. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 347,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -189.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
