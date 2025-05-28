ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 994.5% from the April 30th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ZK International Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 61,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.
About ZK International Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZK International Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.