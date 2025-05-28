ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a growth of 994.5% from the April 30th total of 31,100 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZKIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 61,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

