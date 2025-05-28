Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 30th total of 270,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.66. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3,588.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

