Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Drops By 79.9%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the April 30th total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of USVM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. 51,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $882.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $93.41.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

