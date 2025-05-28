iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the April 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.33. 110,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,014. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.