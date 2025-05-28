Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 5521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5386 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.00%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

