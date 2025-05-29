Brokerages Set HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) PT at $13.00

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HONE stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $488.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

