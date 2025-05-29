Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLG. Barclays lifted their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Flagstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLG opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48. Flagstar Financial has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million. Flagstar Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

