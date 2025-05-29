World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

World Acceptance Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $152.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.29. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,250. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in World Acceptance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

