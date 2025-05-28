Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Nordson updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.
Nordson Price Performance
Shares of NDSN stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $195.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nordson Company Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
