Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

SONVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Sonova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sonova

Sonova Price Performance

About Sonova

SONVY opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. Sonova has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.56.

(Get Free Report

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.