Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $103.08 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,526,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

