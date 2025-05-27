841 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.37 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

