Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17. The company has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

