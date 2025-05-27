REAP Financial Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

REAP Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

