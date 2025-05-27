TFR Capital LLC. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of TFR Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

