Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 14709803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 854.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $9,446,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

