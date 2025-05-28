12,705 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.1%

VTI stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

