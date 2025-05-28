Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.87 and last traded at $66.64. 585,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 489,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.