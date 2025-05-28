Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

