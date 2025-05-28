Best Robotics Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Serve Robotics, EPAM Systems, TechnipFMC, Zebra Technologies, and Richtech Robotics are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robots and automated systems for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth and innovation trends driving automation and artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 166,064,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,533,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 11,660,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,656. The company has a market cap of $732.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13. Serve Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.77. The stock had a trading volume of 748,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,226. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.82. 321,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

RR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,558,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $326.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of -5.19. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 39.74, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

