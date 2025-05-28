Fitness Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

Apple, PDD, and Lululemon Athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around health, exercise and wellness—this includes gym operators, fitness equipment manufacturers, sports apparel brands and makers of wearable activity trackers. Investors buy fitness stocks to tap into consumer trends toward active lifestyles and preventative health, expecting revenue growth from rising demand for exercise classes, home workout gear and nutrition products. Like other sector-specific equities, their performance often reflects broader economic conditions, consumer confidence and evolving fitness trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.00. 44,509,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,251,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.71. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $16.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.90. 48,015,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded up $10.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

