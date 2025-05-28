M1 Capital Management LLC Takes $857,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

