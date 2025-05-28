Best Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Informatica are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are often more established than small-cap firms but still have significant room to grow, offering investors a blend of moderate risk, potential for growth, and greater stability than smaller-cap equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 184,159,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,729,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 39,947,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,564,328. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 89,546,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,081,919. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 100,318,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,696,267. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

Informatica (INFA)

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

NYSE:INFA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,797,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Informatica has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 799.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

