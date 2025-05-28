Nestegg Advisors Inc. Invests $764,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

