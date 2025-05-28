Promising Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – May 27th

Trump Media & Technology Group, Shopify, and Vertiv are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and operate online platforms for social networking, content sharing and digital communication. Their market value is driven largely by metrics such as user growth, engagement rates and advertising revenue. Because these businesses rely on rapidly evolving technologies, consumer behavior and regulatory environments, social media stocks can be more volatile than those in traditional industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. 38,301,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,936,504. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Further Reading