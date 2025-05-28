Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,633 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

