Nestegg Advisors Inc. Makes New $14.95 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nestegg Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

