Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

