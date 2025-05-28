Prostatis Group LLC Buys 725 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

