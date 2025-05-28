M1 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 2.2%

NFLX opened at $1,211.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,213.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,045.95 and its 200 day moving average is $967.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,708 shares of company stock worth $138,323,256. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

