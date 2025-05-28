A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 571,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average session volume of 39,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$612,645.43, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53.

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

