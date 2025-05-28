Menard Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 283 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

