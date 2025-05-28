Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Buys Shares of 103,799 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,976,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,897,000 after buying an additional 75,171 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

