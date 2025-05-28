DSG Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,451.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,856.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4,903.73. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,471.78. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.