Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Autodesk (ADSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):
- 5/27/2025 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $357.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2025 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $374.00 to $376.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $345.00.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $323.00.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $330.00.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $313.03.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $324.00 to $333.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2025 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2025 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $374.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $346.00.
- 5/20/2025 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2025 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $303.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2025 – Autodesk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 4/22/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of ADSK opened at $301.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
