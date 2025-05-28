SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $197.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $196.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.