Keystone Financial Services LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.9% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after buying an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 540,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

