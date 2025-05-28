847 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $603.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.50 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $589.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

