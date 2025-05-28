Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$160.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$156.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$86.66 and a one year high of C$175.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total value of C$754,950.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 5,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.51, for a total transaction of C$839,852.00. Insiders have sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

