Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$160.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$156.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$86.66 and a one year high of C$175.33.
In related news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total value of C$754,950.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 5,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.51, for a total transaction of C$839,852.00. Insiders have sold 29,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
