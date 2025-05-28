OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 0.95%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 1.4%
OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $7.38.
