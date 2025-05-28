OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 0.95%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 1.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

