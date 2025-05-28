National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.28, Zacks reports. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 24.65%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6%

NTIOF stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.00.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7975 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

NTIOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares cut National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

